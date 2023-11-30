Retiring Carole Meekins celebrated on her last day at TMJ4 News

MILWAUKEE — She is a staple on-air in Southeast Wisconsin. Now, she's ready to retire.

"I've gotten lovely cards. People who say you've touched my life,' or 'Thank you for just talking to me,' and I go oh I didn't realize I had that much of an impact," said TMJ4 News Anchor Carole Meekins on the afternoon of her final day at work.

As she enters retirement, it's not lost on the TMJ4 staff that she is a staple in our workplace and many of our personal lives as well.

"I'm hearing from people from all walks of life and it's really nice," said Meekins.

Sitting at her desk surrounded by flowers and notes, Meekins picked up phone calls and shared laughs throughout the day. That's how she spent her last day at TMJ4 News.

"What makes me happy is knowing that I'm not leaving," said Meekins. "Milwaukee is a small town so we will be seeing each other again so that makes me happy."

Meekins said she is staying planted right here in the Milwaukee area. She isn't shy when talking about how that wasn't always the plan.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins asked Meekins about both her first and last day at TMJ4.

"First day was repugnant, to give you an idea. Oh, it was awful. It was horrible," said Meekins.

She reminisces about the moment her plane first landed here.

"I got in the cab and the cab driver goes, 'Oh you're going to TMJ? I hate TMJ," said Meekins.

She says she planned to ride out a one-year contract and move on. Of course, we now know that didn't happen and we are very thankful.

Now as she receives kudos, answers call after call, and sets off into retirement, Carole says the impact she has had on so many of our lives isn't lost on her.

"It's not how you dress, what you look like, it's not all those trappings," said Meekins. "It's more, 'Are you connecting with another human being?'"

Whether it's for the viewers or for her colleagues, Carole is a Milwaukee staple sharing more than just news. She is spreading positivity.

"I can do something. Whether it's a hug or a smile or just words of wisdom," said Carole Meekins

Caroke Meekins is Positively Milwaukee.

