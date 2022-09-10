Two teens injured in overnight shootings, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — Two teens were injured in separate shootings overnight, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

The first shooting happened around 1:23 a.m. near Teutonia and Groeling. There, officers found a 16-year-old with gunshot injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

Officials said the second shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. near 9th and Hayes. A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police said they are investigating both of these shootings and seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

Police are also investigating a deadly shooting that happened overnight and a fatal hit-and-run.

