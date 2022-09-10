Milwaukee police investigate deadly shooting near 21st and Cherry

Watch Now
Posted at 7:11 AM, Sep 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-10 08:11:18-04

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.

Officials said the shooting happened near 21st and Cherry shortly before midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Now, police said they are investigating and seeking unknown suspects.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

