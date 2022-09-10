Watch Now
One killed in hit-and-run near 60th and Fond Du Lac

A 36-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries
Posted at 7:06 AM, Sep 10, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.

The crash happened near 60th and Fond Du Lac around 1:40 a.m. According to police, a 36-year-old woman was hit by a car traveling east on W. Fond Du Lac.

The vehicle did not stop. The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Milwaukee police said the investigation into this crash is ongoing. They are asking anyone with information to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

