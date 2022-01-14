Two suspects identified in connection with shooting of off-duty Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE — A police source has identified two people arrested in connection to the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police officer in the Third Ward on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. near the Shake Shack at Water and Buffalo. Police say suspects attempted to steal a car and rob a woman when an off-duty officer stepped in to stop them.

That's when one suspect shot the officer and then fled in a vehicle. That vehicle was later seen by officers in the 2700 block of West State Street. A police chase ensued and eventually ended near 30th and Chambers.

Two suspects were taken into custody at that time. They have now been identified as 17-year-old Timonte Carroll-Robinson and 18-year-old Dionta’e Hayes.

Arrest records at Milwaukee Police Headquarters confirm both teens were arrested near the 2900 Block of Chambers Street, the same area where police say arrests were made.

TMJ4 Shattered lower window at Shake Shack

Both teens have been charged with 1st degree party to a crime, resisting and obstructing. Neither has been charged with the shooting or subsequent crimes.

A source told TMJ4's I-Team a third teen may have been involved, but an arrest has not been made.

As of Friday, the officer is in stable condition.

According to Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman on Thursday, a suspect unsuccessfully attempted to steal a car with three children inside.

"The suspect left the vehicle and began to leave the scene in another vehicle," a news release says. "The adult female driver of the vehicle located and picked up a cell phone around her vehicle and entered a nearby business. While inside the business, the suspect who attempted to steal the vehicle, approached the female and attempted to rob her."

TMJ4 Off-duty officer shot at Shake Shack

The detective did return fire, but Chief Norman said at this time there is no indication that his gunfire struck anyone.

Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson attended Thursday's press conference following the incident.

"Enough, enough. Folks in this city have had enough with the violence, particularly the deadly gun violence that we see plaguing this community year in and year out," Johnson said.

The Milwaukee Police Association responded to the incident, calling the detective's response "heroic."

“We are sickened by the acts of these criminals who have no regard for human life," President Andy Wagner said. "The detective was acting in a heroic manner to protect his community and we ask the community to pray for the detective's full recovery.”

