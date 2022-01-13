Off-duty Milwaukee police officer shot in Third Ward after intervening in attempted carjacking, sources say

MILWAUKEE — An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was shot in the city's Third Ward Thursday afternoon after intervening in an attempted carjacking, sources tell TMJ4 News.

The incident happened near the Shake Shack at Water and Buffalo around 2:30 p.m.

According to sources, the off-duty officer intervened during an attempted carjacking. Sources say the officer then exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

An employee at a nearby business told TMJ4 News she believes the incident took place inside the Shake Shack.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.

