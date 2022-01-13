Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Off-duty Milwaukee police officer shot in Third Ward after intervening in attempted carjacking, sources say

items.[0].videoTitle
Off-duty Milwaukee police officer shot in Third Ward, sources say
Off-duty officer shot at Shake Shack
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 17:04:35-05

MILWAUKEE — An off-duty Milwaukee police officer was shot in the city's Third Ward Thursday afternoon after intervening in an attempted carjacking, sources tell TMJ4 News.

The incident happened near the Shake Shack at Water and Buffalo around 2:30 p.m.

According to sources, the off-duty officer intervened during an attempted carjacking. Sources say the officer then exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

Off-duty officer shot at Shake Shack
Off-duty officer shot at Shake Shack

An employee at a nearby business told TMJ4 News she believes the incident took place inside the Shake Shack.

Off-duty officer shot at Shake Shack
Off-duty officer shot at Shake Shack

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is made available.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku