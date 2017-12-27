Two charged for stealing Salvation Army donation kettles in Caledonia

According to the criminal complaint, someone called Caledonia Police after seeing surveillance footage of the theft on the news. The caller said they recognized Wojtowicz, claiming she had also stolen a donation box from the Taco Bell she was fired from.
Police also discovered the red minivan used as a getaway vehicle was Wojtowicz’s mother’s car, driven by her boyfriend Doppke.
Officers went to the mother’s home and found Doppke. The mother allowed them to search the house, and they found the empty red kettle.
The two were arrested, and Wojtowicz confessed to stealing the kettle, and told police Doppke was driving the car.