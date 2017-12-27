Two charged for stealing Salvation Army donation kettles in Caledonia

CALEDONIA - Two Kenosha residents have been accused of stealing a Salvation Army donation kettle earlier this month from a Caledonia Walgreens.

Jacob Doppke, 35 and Alicia Wojtowicz, 34, have each been charged with misdemeanor theft and entry into a locked coin box, accused of stealing a red kettle last week.

According to the criminal complaint, someone called Caledonia Police after seeing surveillance footage of the theft on the news. The caller said they recognized Wojtowicz, claiming she had also stolen a donation box from the Taco Bell she was fired from.

Police also discovered the red minivan used as a getaway vehicle was Wojtowicz’s mother’s car, driven by her boyfriend Doppke.

Officers went to the mother’s home and found Doppke. The mother allowed them to search the house, and they found the empty red kettle.

The two were arrested, and Wojtowicz confessed to stealing the kettle, and told police Doppke was driving the car.

Both Wojtowicz and Doppke reportedly have drug problems, according to the criminal complaint. Wojtowicz reportedly posed as an attendant for an hour before swiping the kettle. Police said they admitted to taking it to support their drug habits.

Both face a maximum sentence of 18 months if convicted.

