Couple arrested for stealing Salvation Army red kettle in Caledonia

Two people are in custody, accused of stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from a Walgreens store Thursday.

Village of Caledonia Police sought the public's help in searching for a woman captured on surveillance video inside the foyer of the store at 5005 Douglas Ave.

Police arrested a woman and her boyfriend after receiving several tips from the public.

The woman pictured in the video posed as an attendant for around an hour before swiping the kettle and leaving in a vehicle driven by a second person.

Police say the 34-year-old woman and her 35-year-old boyfriend admitted to taking the kettle and stated they did it to support their heroin habit.

The kettle was recovered.

The two suspects were being held in the Racine County jail pending charges.