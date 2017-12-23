Police: Fired contract worker sought revenge on Lambeau Field coworker

"The suspect used his own vehicle to ram the victim's vehicle, driving that vehicle into another vehicle that was parked in front of him," Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said during a news conference. "A total of five vehicles were damaged during this event and the suspect chased the victim -- who had since got out of his vehicle -- chased the victim down to the ramp in the southeast corner of Lambeau Field."
Police say the suspect chased his former coworker in a white Trans-Am through a loading area and down a ramp in a secure area inside the stadium. The security arm that would have blocked the car from entering was up because trucks were making deliveries.
Part of the Lambeau Field parking lot was just taped off by the Brown County Sheriff after an incident in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/a7BPdO2Jwf
Police and the Packers say it is an isolated incident and did not effect any game preps.
“We’ll work law enforcement, our own security department, our contracted groups to review protocols and the day in, day out operations,” said Aaron Popkey, Green Bay Packers Director of Public Affairs.
Fans expect it will all go smooth at Lambeau tomorrow.
“It is Green Bay. No one around here is going to let anything happen to the Packers or Lambeau Field,” said Cameron Lynn.
According to police, the suspect will likely face charges of assault with a deadly weapon among others.