The Packers need snow shovelers, again

A projected snowfall calls for lots of shovelers. Lambeau Field is on the search for shovelers Friday morning to help prepare for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers are looking for up to 500 determined and spirited shovelers to help assist them in the process. If that description fits you, then you are asked to come to the Mills Fleet Farm Gate on Lambeau Field's west side on Friday starting at 11 a.m.

The team sought 600 shovelers on Monday to help clear the 6.4 inches of snow that fell last week.

All shovelers must be at least 18 years old, and will receive $10 per hour, with payment made immediately upon completion of their work. Shovels will be provided by the Packers.

