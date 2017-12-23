Salvation Army red kettle stolen from Caledonia Walgreens

Village of Caledonia Police are searching for a woman captured on surveillance video stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from a Walgreens store Thursday.

The donation kettle was stolen inside the foyer of the store at 5005 Douglas Ave. at around 6:30 p.m.

Police say surveillance video shows the woman, who appears to be in her late 20s or early 30s, standing by the kettle and posing as an attendant for around an hour before swiping it.

A second person driving a reds Kia or Chrysler minivan pulled up and drove the woman away with the kettle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-886-2300.