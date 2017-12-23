Salvation Army red kettle stolen from Caledonia Walgreens

Woman posed as attendant before theft

6:41 PM, Dec 22, 2017
7:00 PM, Dec 22, 2017

Village of Caledonia Police are searching for a woman captured on surveillance video stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from a Walgreens store Thursday.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Village of Caledonia Police are searching for a woman captured on surveillance video stealing a Salvation Army red kettle from a Walgreens store Thursday. 

The donation kettle was stolen inside the foyer of the store at 5005 Douglas Ave. at around 6:30 p.m. 

Police say surveillance video shows the woman, who appears to be in her late 20s or early 30s, standing by the kettle and posing as an attendant for around an hour before swiping it. 

A second person driving a reds Kia or Chrysler minivan pulled up and drove the woman away with the kettle. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department at 262-886-2300.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top