SWAT situation near Atwater Elementary in Shorewood

SHOREWOOD -- A SWAT team and multiple police departments responded to an incident on Capitol Dr. in Shorewood early Wednesday morning.

Police departments from Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, Fox Point, and Glendale responded to the incident at Capitol Dr. and Maryland Ave., though there was no immediate word on what kind of incident it was.

Officers could later be seen leading a suspect out of an apartment building at the scene, as TODAY'S TMJ4 reporter Pete Zervakis shared on Twitter:

Here’s police leading suspect out of apartments at Maryland & Capitol. Most of the officers here in Shorewood now leaving the scene. pic.twitter.com/LimRPCVJEE — Pete Zervakis (@PeteZervakisTV) December 27, 2017

Capitol Dr. from Frederick Ave. to Farwell Ave. was closed to traffic as a result of the emergency response, though it was re-opened by 8:00 a.m.

The Shorewood Police Department is expected to provide more information later this morning.

