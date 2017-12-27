Wind Chill Advisory issued December 27 at 3:05AM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
1 dead, 1 hurt in Oak Creek domestic violence incident
7:15 AM, Dec 27, 2017
1 hour ago
OAK CREEK -- One person was killed and one person was injured in a domestic violence incident Tuesday night, police in Oak Creek say.
According to police, officers responded to a home in the 3300 block of E. Woodview Ave. just after 10:00 p.m. Tuesday for a reported domestic violence incident. When they arrived, they found a deceased woman and a man who was injured. That man was treated and later released from a local hospital.