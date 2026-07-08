WEST BEND, Wis. — Six-year-old Caleb Oswald and 7-year-old Abigail Oswald weren't just brother and sister, they were best friends.

Family identified the siblings as two of the three children killed on Geneva Lake after a fast-moving storm capsized the boat they were on Friday. The Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency says the children were trapped in the boat as it turned over and were later recovered underwater by divers. One child and six adults survived.

GoFundMe Six-year-old Caleb Oswald and 7-year-old Abigail Oswald are two of the three children identified who were killed on Geneva Lake

A GoFundMe page started by their father, Brad Oswald, describes Caleb Oswald as a boy with the sweetest heart who enjoyed music and loved Chick-fil-A so much he wanted to work there when he grew up. Brad Oswald says Abigail Oswald was full of personality and had the quickest wit, always making funny comments or jokes that would make everyone around her laugh.

Watch: Towing community honors siblings killed in Geneva Lake boat capsizing

Towing community honors siblings killed in Geneva Lake boat capsizing

Elizabeth Quentin and Chris McBane, with Bob's Main Street Auto and Towing in West Bend, met Brad Oswald last month at their shop. Brad Oswald's the owner of Todd's Towing and Recovery in Wheaton, Illinois.

TMJ4 News Chris McBane and Elizabeth Quentin are part of a national towing group with Brad Oswald, Caleb and Abigail's father

Brad Oswald, Quentin, McBane and others are part of a nationwide group of tow truck owners.

"Very humble. Very nice guy," Quentin said after meeting Brad Oswald last month. "When the news first came out, I didn't know who it was and just recently found out this last week, so very sad."

McBane said the tight-knit towing community has rallied around those affected.

"It's amazing how the community does come together when tragedy strikes," McBane said.

Quentin echoed that sentiment, saying the group looks out for one another regardless of distance.

"We're experiencing a loss of one of our own drivers, but throughout that, everybody has supported us and we're always willing to support anybody else," Quentin added.

Quentin and McBane said the best way to help the Oswald family is by donating to their GoFundMe page. All donations will be given to a children's charity in memory of Caleb and Abigail.

GoFundMe All donations will be given to a children's charity in memory of Caleb and Abigail.

"Put yourself in their shoes. Imagine the tragedy they're going through, and try and help out in any way you can," McBane said.

This story was reported on-air by Jenna Rae and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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