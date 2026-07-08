‘They were best friends’: Family identifies 2 children killed in Lake Geneva boating accident

LAKE GENEVA — Two of the three children who died in a boating incident on Lake Geneva over the Fourth of July holiday weekend have been identified through a GoFundMe fundraiser organized by their family.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Children killed in Lake Geneva boating accident attended suburban Chicago school

The children are 6-year-old Caleb Oswald and 7-year-old Abigail Oswald.

"Caleb and Abigail were more than brother and sister—they were best friends. They filled our home with laughter, music, hugs, and endless love.," Brad Oswald, the organizer of the fundraiser, said."They were deeply loved by their family, friends, teachers, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing them.."

Brad Oswald

Authorities said a storm moved rapidly and produced hazardous boating conditions that capsized a boat near Big Foot Beach State Park. Seven people were rescued following the capsize; however, three children, ages 10, 7 and 6, were initially unaccounted for.

Following an intensive search, divers located the sunken vessel in 32 feet of water with the three missing children inside. They were all later pronounced dead.

3 killed after boat capsizes off Big Foot Beach in Lake Geneva

"While our hearts are broken beyond words, we want their legacy to be one of hope, compassion and helping others," Brad said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Three children killed on Geneva Lake during fast and dangerous Friday afternoon storm

The Oswald family says that in lieu of flowers, meals, gifts or other expressions of sympathy, they ask that people consider making a donation to the fundraiser, the proceeds of which will be given to a children's charity in honor of Caleb and Abigail's memory.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

The identity of the third child who died in the boating accident is still not known.

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