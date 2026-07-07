Children killed in Lake Geneva boating accident attended suburban Chicago school

WHEATON, Ill. — At least two of the three children who died in a tragic boating incident over the Fourth of July holiday weekend in Lake Geneva attended a suburban Chicago school, district officials confirmed to NBC Chicago Tuesday.

Authorities said a storm moved rapidly and produced hazardous boating conditions that capsized a boat near Big Foot Beach State Park. Seven people were rescued following the capsize; however, three children, ages 10, 7 and 6, were initially unaccounted for.

Following an intensive search, divers located the sunken vessel in 32 feet of water with the three missing children inside. They were all later pronounced dead.

A spokesperson from Community Unit School District 200 confirmed to NBC Chicago that "there were students who attended a school in Community Unit School District 200 that died in Lake Geneva after a boat capsized on Friday."

The school district released a statement saying:

"On behalf of Community Unit School District 200, our deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the children who died in a tragic boating incident in Lake Geneva on July 3. We ask that you join us in supporting these families during this difficult time, and keep them in your thoughts as we all cope with this incredible loss."

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