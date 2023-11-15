TMJ4 exclusive: Milwaukee Police Chief shares update on recovery after crash that sent him to hospital

MILWAUKEE — After a week of healing, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman made one of his first public appearances after a car accident sent him to the hospital with serious injuries.

The chief's unmarked SUV was rear-ended by a dump truck that investigators say didn't have working brakes. He shared his recovery in an exclusive interview with TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar.

“How are you feeling?” Mackar asked.

“Hanging in there,” Norman answered. “Slowly and surely in regard to getting myself back into the swing of things. Knowing that I have some great support and medical attention that helped me along the way of my recovery.”

Norman was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after the crash and was out of work for a week following the incident. Though he says the time off was needed, stepping away from a demanding job to heal was difficult in its own way.

“It can be challenging, even frustrating in regards to knowing you have so much work to do, but being hampered by being injured,” Norman explained. “Trying to balance still being present to help and do the work that needs to be done for our city, but also understanding that you need to take care of yourself.”

The chief credited his team members for stepping up while he was forced to step away from the job for a few days, saying, “I have a great team, I think it’s important to understand that no particular responsibility is held or done alone.”

As for his road to a full recovery — Norman says he's taking the healing day by day.

