Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman injured in car crash

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffery Norman was injured in a crash following a press conference about reckless driving on Monday, police said.

A TMJ4 crew was there for the press briefing and saw the chief sitting on the ground with his head bent over. An ambulance later whisked the chief away. The ambulance had a police escort. TMJ4 also saw the chief in a neck brace as he was being led into the ambulance:

TMJ4 Chief Norman in the neck brace.

According to a statement from police, at around 10 a.m., Chief Norman and a 56-year-old male officer with 28-years of service were involved in a "collision" near 68th and Silver Spring.

Watch video of the aftermath:

Video: Chief involved in crash

Police said the chief and the other officer were brought to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

Raw video of crash scene involving chief

MPD issued the following statement:

Milwaukee Police Chief Involved in a Vehicle Collision



MILWAUKEE, WI— On Monday, November 6th, 2023, at approximately 10:10 a.m., Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and a 56-year-old male officer, with 28-years of service, were involved in a collision on North 68th Street., and West Silver Spring Drive.



Both Chief Norman and the officer were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.



The circumstances that led to the collision are being investigated by the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.



Milwaukee Police want to wish Chief Norman and the officer a complete and speedy recovery.









