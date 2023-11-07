Brake failure to blame for crash that injured Milwaukee's police chief, MCSO says

MILWAUKEE — Brake failure is to blame for a crash that injured Milwaukee's police chief on Monday, according to the Milwaukee COunty Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and another officer were injured in a crash following a press conference about reckless driving near 68th and Silver Spring around 10 a.m.

MCSO said Tuesday they cited the owner of the vehicle that hit Chief Norman. MCSO says rear brakes of the dump truck failed and the front brakes didn't function. The driver said he couldn't stop, so instead, he swerved to avoid a collision and hit Chief Norman's car.



The dump truck has been ordered off the road until it can be fixed. An inspection would be required for it to be deemed drivable again.

Chief Norman and the other officer were in an unmarked squad vehicle at a redlight when the collision occurred. They were both transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. The chief is now home from the hospital, but police say he is still in pain.

MCSO says reckless driving is not a factor in Monday's crash.

The dump truck is owned by an area landscaping company.

Read the full press release from MCSO below:

