TMJ4 Anchor Susan Kim, Photojournalist Andrew Tripplett to be inducted into Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE — TMJ4 News at 4 Anchor Susan Kim and former TMJ4 Photojournalist Andrew Tripplett will be inducted into the Milwaukee Press Club Hall of Fame, come October.

The Milwaukee Press Club, the oldest continuously operating press club in North America, announced its honorees for the 2023 Media Hall of Fame Thursday, featuring the two TMJ4 News talents.

"Susan Kim and Andrew Triplett are incredibly deserving of this honor. Not only are they both tremendously talented journalists, they're even better people. We're so proud of their accomplishments and look forward to celebrating their induction into the Milwaukee Media Hall of Fame during the ceremony in late October," said News Director Tim Vetscher.

A statement from the Press Club President, Maryann Lazarski, says this year's honorees, "have all made our community better and wiser through their impactful local journalism. Their work and their legacies will continue to inspire early-career and student journalists throughout the state."

Susan has been with TMJ4 News since 1994, and anchored the morning show from 2003 until August 2022. Since then, she has anchored the 4 p.m. news alongside Steve Chamraz. She's hosted countless baby showers for the station, baked 38 different types of cookies for Christmas, and has always given our viewers a reason to smile.

Triplett recently retired from TMJ4 News after 40 years with the company. During his time with TMJ4, Tripp was known as the guy who could walk up to any scene or any event, and the people there knew him, and he knew them.

TMJ4 Andrew Triplett and Susan Kim back in the day.

Other TMJ4 News Hall of Fame members include anchor Carole Meekins and former TMJ4 anchor Mike Jacobs.

The induction is scheduled for Oct. 27 at the Saint Kate Arts Hotel. It's open to the public, with registration costing $90 a person.

