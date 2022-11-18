TMJ4 News photojournalist Andrew Triplett retiring after 40 years

MILWAUKEE — After almost 40 years, TMJ4 News photojournalist Andrew Triplett is retiring from the business and beginning the next phase in his life!

From former and current Milwaukee journalists as well as loved ones and friends, enjoy retirement, Mr. Milwaukee!

Watch Trip's interview at TMJ4 News at 10:00 at the top of this article.

TMJ4 Trip with co-workers at TMJ4 News in Milwaukee.

Can’t believe this is it! Happy retirement to the one and only Andrew Triplett after 42 years at TMJ4!! He is a gem that made me a better journalist and human. Thank you for being you. Miss you already!! pic.twitter.com/1FTWPKj0yH — Mary Jo Ola (@MaryJoOlaTV) November 18, 2022

Saying goodbye to @tmj4 photojournalist Andrew Triplett. Nearly 40 years here at the station. One of the best guys you’ll ever meet… and Mr. Milwaukee. #Retirement pic.twitter.com/NHSJdvlfQW — Tom Durian (@TMJ4Tom) November 18, 2022

🥹🥹love you so much Tripp!It was such a blessing to work with you over the years. U are such an amazing photographer who always treated people with compassion and empathy& always made others feel like the most important person in the room. No one better than u.Happy retirement! pic.twitter.com/amxuEmmUjR — Adriana Mendez (@AdrianaMendez) November 18, 2022

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip