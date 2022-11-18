Watch Now
TMJ4 News photojournalist Andrew Triplett retiring after 40 years

TMJ4 Photographer Andrew Triplett walked in the doors in 1985. But now, he is retiring. We take a look back at his years with us.
Posted at 10:36 AM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 12:53:56-05

MILWAUKEE — After almost 40 years, TMJ4 News photojournalist Andrew Triplett is retiring from the business and beginning the next phase in his life!

From former and current Milwaukee journalists as well as loved ones and friends, enjoy retirement, Mr. Milwaukee!

Watch Trip's interview at TMJ4 News at 10:00 at the top of this article.

Trip with co-workers at TMJ4 News in Milwaukee.

