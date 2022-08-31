Looking back on Susan Kim's time with TMJ4 News Today

MILWAUKEE — Susan Kim will be departing TMJ4 News Today after 19 years. She will be moving to a dayside shift, anchoring a revamped TMJ4 News at 4 p.m. alongside Steve Chamraz.

She will begin anchoring the 4 p.m. on Sept. 6, making this week, her final week on the morning show.

However, before she goes, the morning team is taking a look back at some of Susan's best moments from TMJ4 News Today.

From baking 38 different types of cookies to hosting iconic interviews with racing sausages, Susan always gave viewers a reason to smile in the morning.

Check out the video above, featuring our favorite moments.

