Three suspects charged in Water Street mass shooting, accused of causing shootout

MILWAUKEE — Three more men have been charged in the May 13 mass shooting on Water Street following the Milwaukee Bucks' Game 6. Prosecutors claim these suspects' actions resulted in 16 people being shot and injured.

Marquise Lamar Jackson, 24, Christopher Lamar Murry, 23, and Lemont R. Siller, 21, are each facing eight charges in connection to the incident.

According to a criminal complaint, Jackson, Murry, and Siller were all on Water Street at the time of the incident and can be seen in surveillance video of the mass shooting.

The complaint states Siller and Jackson were seen near East Juneau Avenue and Water Street around 11 p.m. the night of the shooting. They were with a group of unknown individuals and were talking with Murray, who was with another group of unknown individuals nearby.

Siller, Jackson, and the group they were with are seen taking up positions around one man, who prosecutors identified as RL in the criminal complaint. According to the complaint, RL and Siller had a longstanding dispute.

Murray and his group took up positions nearby as well, the complaint states.

A few minutes later, one of the people Siller was with pulled a handgun from his pocket while facing RL, and a group of individuals RL was with.

An unknown individual with RL saw the handgun, pulled out his own handgun, and fired shots toward the person Siller was with. That's when the shootout began. The complaint says the person Siller was with fired back, then Siller, Jackson, Murry, and five others also began firing shots.

RL fled the area, according to the complaint. A total of 16 people were shot, including RL. All of them were to the west and southwest of where Jackson, Murry, and Siller were, which is the direction in which the three of them had been firing.

TMJ4 Mass shooting on Water Street



Now, Murry, Jackson, and Siller are facing the following charges:

Conspiracy to commit aggravated battery, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree reckless injury - as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon (7 counts)

If convicted on all charges, each defendant could face a maximum sentence of 230 years in prison.

Police said the victims were injured as follows:

LP DOB: 6/21/1974 - Suffered a gunshot wound through her chest and back;

KK DOB: 7/20/1998 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his back left bicep;

MCB DOB:11/16/1992 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his left hand;

JIF DOB:9/7/01 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his right forearm;

DSB DOB:7/17/1991 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his right and left thigh and left ankle;

OG DOB: 11/1/1993 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his right thigh;

SLB DOB: 5/3/1987 - Suffered a gunshot wound to her right shoulder;

MP DOB:12/7/2003 - Suffered a gunshot wound to her left hip;

KC DOB:12/7/2003 - Suffered a gunshot wound to her right buttocks;

GH DOB: 2/5/2004 - Suffered a gunshot wound to her left shoulder;

AJ DOB: 10/2/1988 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his left elbow;

LS DOB: 6/19/1998 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his back;

DJ DOB:9/27/2003 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his right buttocks;

OM DOB: 12/10/2006 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his right chest, buttocks, right bicep;

VT DOB: 5/11/1982 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his left back and flank;

RL DOB: 3/31/2002 - Suffered a gunshot wound to his upper right arm

