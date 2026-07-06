Three years ago, three generations of Wisconsin women laced up their hiking boots and set out on a nearly 30-mile trek through Yosemite to raise money for ShelterBox. This August, they're doing it again.

WATCH: Three generations of Wisconsin women return to Yosemite to raise money for ShelterBox

Three generations of Wisconsin women return to Yosemite to raise money for ShelterBox

Fran Wargolet, her daughter Katrina Kyne, and granddaughter Sophie Kyne are returning to the same trails, this time with a goal of topping the nearly $16,000 they raised on their first hike.

The idea to go back came from Sophie, who was 13 years old during the original trip.

"I just wanted to do it again," Sophie said.

Over four days, the family will hike through Yosemite and summit Mount Hoffman. They've been training on Wisconsin trails to prepare for the higher elevation.

Their commitment to ShelterBox, a nonprofit that provides emergency shelter and supplies to families displaced by disaster, remains at the heart of the journey.

"Shelter is super important. What good is food or medicine if you don't have a place to lay your head?" Fran said.

For Katrina, the hike carries a deeper meaning beyond the miles and the fundraising.

"My mom is now 80, so these experiences will continue on as long as we can. I mean, at 70, she was cliff jumping in Hawaii with us, so we'll see what 90 brings," Katrina said.

"If the three of us are together, we can accomplish and do anything," Katrina said.

Sophie echoed that sentiment, describing what truly drives her to return to the trail.

"I'd rather just be with everyone all at once… spend time with them while I have them," Sophie said.

Click here to see the family's ShelterBox fundraiser and follow their adventure.

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