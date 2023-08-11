Trio of women from southeastern Wisconsin attempts 11,000-foot summit for disaster relief

Three generations of women from southeastern Wisconsin are about to set off on a big adventure — and their motivation is to raise money for disaster relief.

Fran Wargolet, her daughter Katrina Kyne, and her granddaughter Sophie Kyne are on their way to hike the Yosemite Valley in California and summit Mount Hoffman, an elevation of nearly 11,000 feet!

Leading up to the hike, they are raising money for ShelterBox, an organization that provides disaster relief supplies and emergency shelters.

Worgolet learned about the non-profit as a member of her local Rotary club and when the war in Ukraine began she was desperate to find a way to help refugees. "I went to shelterboxusa.org, it was a year ago, a little over a year ago," she recalled. "I said I am 76 years old, but I can do stuff, so what do you need?"

The trio is hoping to raise $15,000 for ShelterBox. They plan to leave for California on August 12th. Click here to learn more about their goal and how to support them.

