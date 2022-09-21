The Rave fights back against Deer District concert venue development

MILWAUKEE — The Rave Eagles Club is promoting a petition arguing against the development of a new concert venue in Milwaukee's Deer District.

A post on Instagram said the venue can no longer be silent, and the time to act is now. The Rave said these new developments threaten, "the very existence of Milwaukee's vibrant local music scene."

The development was announced in May, with the new venue expected to open in late 2023. It would have a total capacity of about 4,800 people.

During the announcement, organizers said the two venues will provide "a wide variety of first-class experiences and amenities for eventgoers and artists." FPC Live - part of Frank Productions - expects the venues to host 135 events and bring 200,000 fans downtown every year.

According to the petition, the venue will take its 135 shows away from The Riverside Theater, The Rave/Eagles Club, The Pabst Theater, Turner Hall, The Milwaukee Theater, The BMO Harris Pavilion, Shank Hall, and Cactus Club.

The petition also states there's not a strong enough security plan in place downtown to ensure the safety of concertgoers.

Recent overcapacity events at the Deer District have also hurt the hospitality industry, the petition says.

"The lack of facilities in the Deer District has resulted in thousands of people overflowing into our bars and restaurants on Third Street and Water Street. Our businesses are unprepared to accommodate large crowds of non-patrons. Live Nation/Ticketmaster will now increase this activity for 135 days and nights a year," the petition reads.

The online petition already has over 2,000 signatures.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip