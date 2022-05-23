Two new concert venues to open in Deer District

MILWAUKEE — Two new concert venues are set to open in the Deer District late next year with a total capacity of about 4,800 people, the Milwaukee Bucks and music promoter FPC Live announced Monday.

Organizers are holding a press conference about the spaces. Watch live:

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year, with the spaces set to be located on the northeast part of the old Bradley Center site.

Organizers said in a statement the two venues will provide "a wide variety of first-class experiences and amenities for eventgoers and artists." FPC Live - part of Frank Productions - expects the venues to host 135 events and bring 200,000 fans downtown every year.

One of the venues will have a capacity of 4,000 people, while the other will hold 800 people.

FPC Live expects to spend $50 million on the project. They say they will not ask the city of Milwaukee for any money for the projects. The company hopes the projects will create more than 500 construction jobs, as well as several dozen full-time and 500 part-time jobs once the buildings are complete.

The Bucks and FPC Live are forming a joint venture for the projects. The venues will serve as FPC Live’s headquarters in Milwaukee.

Previous coverage:



FPC Live says it is Wisconsin's largest concert promoter. Alongside Frank Productions and Live Nation, they produce almost 550 events every year in Milwaukee and across the state. They own and operate The Sylvee, Orpheum Theatre, Majestic Theatre and High Noon Saloon in Madison.

The Deer District currently features a large plaza with a number of businesses including The MECCA Sports Bar & Grill, The Cluckery, The Beer Garden, Good City Brewing, Punch Bowl Social, Drink Wisconsinbly and Insomnia Cookies.

Another development coming to Deer District soon is the The Trade Milwaukee, a 200-room Marriott Autograph Collection hotel. The district is also planning for more high-end apartments and office and commercial space, according to their statement on Monday.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip