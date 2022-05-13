Milwaukee World Festival, FPC Live will no longer pursue new music venue near Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — A new music venue is no longer coming to the area adjacent to Henry Maier Festival Park, Milwaukee World Festival announced Friday.

Wisconsin music promoter FPC Live initially announced the new indoor venue in December, saying the new facility would contain two venues that can hold 800 and 4,000 people.

However, on Friday, Milwaukee World Festival released a statement saying FPC Live and MWF, "have determined for multiple reasons, not to pursue the site adjacent to Henry Maier Festival Park for this proposed venue. MWF will continue to focus on its core business of producing Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance."

FPC also shared a statement saying, "We remain committed to developing this state-of-the-art project in Milwaukee, preparing the city for the next several decades of live entertainment, and we will announce more details in due time."

After the announcement, local business owners and residents expressed mixed opinions.

A business owner in the Third Ward said it's the wrong location, expressing concerns over the amount of parking in the area.

Other people said the venue would be an opportunity to witness Milwaukee thrive.

FPC and MWF have worked together in the past, partnering for the newly renovated American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion.

