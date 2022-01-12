Proposed indoor music venue near Summerfest grounds draws mixed reactions from neighbors during meeting

MILWAUKEE — FPC Live, a Madison-based concert promoter, announced plans in December for a new multi-million dollar music venue on Milwaukee's Summerfest grounds.

"This is a place for live music in Milwaukee," said Joel Plant, CEO of Frank Productions.

The group held a public information meeting Tuesday to give neighbors the chance to offer their feedback on the venue.

"I think it progresses our city in a great direction," said Christopher Bishop, who lives in the Third Ward district.

"This venue is in the wrong location," said ​Jeffrey Natrop, who owns a business in the Third Ward.

The indoor music complex would have two venues inside and is expected to put on nearly 135 events a year.

"There's not going to be enough parking on the streets, there is going to be a lot of noise at night when the concert lets out, there's going to be a lot of activity before the concert," said Natrop.

Officials with FPC Live say while they understand these fears, they do have plans in place to mitigate those concerns.

"Our plan with this building is to optimize the use of those largely vacant parking lots as part of our venue operations. The noise concern is really muted by the orientation of the building and the fact that our establishment is not a bar open at all hours with people coming and going," said Plant.

Meanwhile, those in favor of the music venue say it's a chance to witness Milwaukee thrive.

"I would love to live next to a facility that I can walk to that's going to bring the entertainment that the city doesn't have currently. We need extra people here to make the city great. We need extra people to go to these other venues, the restaurants, bars, we need people to come from other cities," said Bishop.

Another public information meeting on the proposed music complex will be held next Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 5:30 p.m. at the Milwaukee Public Market.

