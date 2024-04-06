The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirms the discovery of a human body part near 30th and Lisbon

MCSO confirms the discovery of a human body part found near 30th and Lisbon around 10 pm Friday night.

TMJ4s Tahleel Mohieldin went to the area and spoke to neighbors. Neighbors say that there was a police presence around the area of 30th and Lisbon late last night and into this morning. Saying that police spent hours searching a nearby park, alleyways, and railroad tracks.

This discovery happened just days after a human leg was found in Cudahy. Police have not said if the two recovered body parts are related.

This is an ongoing investigation led jointly by the Milwaukee Police Department and The Milwaukee Sheriff's Office.

