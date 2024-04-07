Family searches for missing 19-year-old, concerned about human body parts being discovered by authorities

The family of 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson spent part of their Saturday searching an area near 30th Street and Lisbon Avenue. Sade has been missing since April 1st.

Sade's cousin tells TMJ4's Kaylee Staral that Sade's car was found torched near 30th and Lisbon on Tuesday morning but that there was no sign of Sade.

Sade's family's concern grew after the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office confirmed Saturday that a human body part was found in an area near 30th Street and Lisbon Avenue on Friday night, just across the street from where Sade's car was found.

Officials have not linked the body part found to the disappearance of Sade.

Still, the family said the gruesome discovery was the reason they decided to come out and search in that specific area on Saturday.

TMJ4 News Arlinda Garza, Sade Robinson's cousin, searched the neighborhood near 30th and Lisbon Ave in Milwaukee for her missing cousin on Saturday, April 6th.

"It's devastating," said Arlinda Garza, Sade's cousin. "When we came to look for her, we didn't come looking for body parts. We were just coming to look for her, yelling her name. We hear about the body part and there's a little less hope."

TMJ4 News has reached out to Milwaukee Police and to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office to ask if the human body part found in the area is related to the torched car, or to the disappearance of Sade Robinson. We are waiting for the authorities to respond and will update this story when they do.

Friday's discovery of a human body part comes just days after a severed leg was found in a park in Cudahy on Tuesday. It's unclear if the two discoveries are related.

During Saturday evening's search, Milwaukee Police did return to the area near 30th Street and Lisbon Avenue after the family said an item belonging to Sade were found.

Police quickly taped off a crime scene. Police have not confirmed any details about why they responded but a large police presence was seen in the area beginning shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office also responded to the scene shortly after 7:00 p.m.

Again, Police have not linked the discovery of a missing body part in this area to the disappearance of Sade.

Sade Carleena Robinson was last seen near Commerce St. and Pleasant St. in Milwaukee on April 1st.

She is about 5 feet 5 inches tall, 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said she was possibly wearing a black coat, white hoodie, blue jeans and white shoes when she disappeared.

Submitted Photo: Milwaukee Police Department 19-year-old Sade Carleena Robinson has been missing since April 1st. She was last seen in Milwaukee near the 1800 block of Commerce Street.

If you know anything about her disappearance, call Milwaukee Police Department, District 5, at 414-935-7252.

