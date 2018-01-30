'The grave site is violated': 75-year-old carjacked in Milwaukee cemetery

Almost every day, Laabs visits his wife's grave at Valhalla Memorial Park. On Jan. 11 he was reading there when two men struck up a conversation about their father passing away the day before.
"I just said you have my condolences," Laabs said.
After asking about the cost of a grave, they had another question.
"'Hey is that your car?' and like a dummy, I said yeah. I should have said no," Laabs said.
It started to rain and he headed for his car. When Laabs got in, a man opened the passenger door and said he had a gun.
"And my reply was, 'Do what you want to do I'm 75 years old. I don't give a crap what you do anymore'," Laabs said.
Laabs said he let go of his steering wheel for a split second.
"The young jerk put a hand on the collar of my coat, had a hand there, yanked me out of the car, threw me to the ground, tried to stomp on me, but he missed and then they both got in the car and away they drove," Laabs said.