Alleged gunman turns himself in after Menomonee Falls deadly shooting

MENOMONEE FALLS - The suspect in a fatal shooting in Menomonee Falls last week has turned himself into police.

Dontrel Burnett, 23, was shot and killed Friday right off of I-41. Sunday night, 23-year-old Demetrius Gordon turned himself in.

Gordon was in court Monday afternoon facing life in prison after being charged with first-degree intentional homicide.

Keoki Savage can only reminisce the memories of his brother and right-hand man Burnett.

"That was my brother," Savage said through tears. "We did everything together, everything. He was just a good man.”

Court documents say Gordon was following Burnett Friday. Burnett was driving Gordon’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his child to work.

"It's just unbelievable that his life was taken over something so petty," said Felicia Willis, mother of the victim.

They noticed Gordon following them; Burnett eventually exited the highway on Pilgrim Road because he and his passengers were concerned for their safety due to Gordon’s driving.

Burnett pulled over and Gordon stopped right behind them. Burnett got out to walk to Gordon’s car and that's when court records say he was shot twice, dying on the scene.

"It wasn't meant for my brother, you know, my brother had a heart of gold," said Sixx Burnett, the victim’s sister.

Gordon fled Friday but turned himself on Sunday night.

“His life, I feel like it was just cut short over a senseless act," said Thomas, the victim’s Aunt.

Gordon is being held on a $500,000 cash bond. His next court appearance will be on Feb. 14.