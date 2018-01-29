23-year-old Milwaukee man arrested for fatal shooting in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS – Menomonee Falls Police say the suspect who shot and killed a 24-year-old Milwaukee man in Menomonee Falls last Friday has been arrested.

Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Sunday evening for the shooting. He is being held in the Waukesha County Jail on pending review of a 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charge by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

Police have also identified the victim as Dontrel M. Burnett, 24 of Milwaukee.

The shooting happened Friday around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Pilgrim Road and Megal Drive in Menomonee Falls.

Police say there was a dispute between those two people -- who knew each other. It started on the road, and officers later found the victim’s body on Pilgrim Road.

“There has been some type of dispute between two drivers who apparently knew each other to some degree. That dispute ended up in a shooting,” said Captain Jeff Knop of the Menomonee Falls Police Department on Friday.

Police say the gunman drove away after the shooting.

No other information has been released. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Stay with TODAY’S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.