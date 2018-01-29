23-year-old Milwaukee man arrested for fatal shooting in Menomonee Falls

Police also ID victim

TMJ4
10:28 AM, Jan 29, 2018
1 hour ago

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed in Menomonee Falls Friday evening.  It happened near Pilgrim Road and Megal Court. Police said there was an incident between two people who knew each other. It started on the road, and officers later found the body on Pilgrim Road.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MENOMONEE FALLS – Menomonee Falls Police say the suspect who shot and killed a 24-year-old Milwaukee man in Menomonee Falls last Friday has been arrested. 

Police say a 23-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested Sunday evening for the shooting. He is being held in the Waukesha County Jail on pending review of a 1st Degree Intentional Homicide charge by the Waukesha County District Attorney’s Office.

Police have also identified the victim as Dontrel M. Burnett, 24 of Milwaukee. 

The shooting happened Friday around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Pilgrim Road and Megal Drive in Menomonee Falls.

Police say there was a dispute between those two people -- who knew each other. It started on the road, and officers later found the victim’s body on Pilgrim Road. 

“There has been some type of dispute between two drivers who apparently knew each other to some degree. That dispute ended up in a shooting,” said Captain Jeff Knop of the Menomonee Falls Police Department on Friday.

Police say the gunman drove away after the shooting. 

No other information has been released. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Stay with TODAY’S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.

Wisconsin 8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot In Face With Rifle By Babysitter

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top