24-year-old shot and killed in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed in Menomonee Falls Friday evening.

It happened near Pilgrim Road and Megal Drive. Police said there was a dispute between two people who knew each other. It started on the road, and officers later found the body on Pilgrim Road.

The suspect is at large, but law enforcement believes they know who the suspect is.

According to State Patrol, both the North and Southbound I-41 ramps at Pilgrim Road are closed due to an ongoing investigation.

The area will be shut down for most of the night, and police ask drivers to avoid the area.