The Edison: Neighborhood grill to replace Third Ward Wahlburgers location

MILWAUKEE — The concept for a new restaurant in the Third Ward has been released and it's a steak and seafood restaurant!

Earlier this year, Benson's Restaurant Group, which currently operates Onesto, Smoke Shack, and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria in the Third Ward, purchased the former Wahlburgers and announced plans to open another restaurant.

On Thursday, the group announced the concept for the new restaurant which will be named "The Edison."

The Edison will be a sophisticated neighborhood frill featuring coal-fired butcher's cuts and seafood, along with some classic dishes.

Benson Restaurant Group said the restaurant will offer distilled spirit, nostalgic cocktails with a modern twist, local draft beers, and a wine list.

The new restaurant will seat 14o customers at a time, with bar seating and dining seating available in addition to 44 outdoor seats. It will be open seven days a week for brunch, lunch, and dinner, with a happy hour Monday through Friday.

"The space captures the true spirit of the Third Ward, with raw, architectural accents with warm wood and tall windows, while remaining contemporary and inviting. We can’t wait for the community to experience The Edison for weekday brunch with a colleague, a family gathering for dinner, or a post-work drink at the bar,” said David Marcus, CEO of Benson’s Restaurant Group.

Ahead of the new restaurant's opening, Benson's is hiring for all front-of-house and back-of-house operations. To apply, click here.

