The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park closes its doors permanently

MILWAUKEE — The Brown Bottle Tavern and Eating Hall located in Schlitz Park in downtown Milwaukee has closed its doors permanently.

The bar and restaurant announced its closure on Facebook this past weekend. It served lunch and dinner in the old Schlitz tasting room.

The restaurant closed previously and reopened in 2014, as well as in July of 2021, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

TPG Real Estate and Crestlight Capital purchased Schlitz Park for $101 million in February of 2019, the Milwaukee Business Journal reports. The new owners temporarily closed Brown Bottle to consider the venue's future. Schlitz Park also underwent a $6 million renovation in 2021. According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Milwaukee-based F Street Hospitality had reopened Brown Bottle at that time.

Though the restaurant is closed, an "Alice in Wonderland" themed cocktail experience will continue to take place in the building located at 221 W. Galena St.

"The Alice" will run Wednesdays through Sundays through Aug. 28. According to a news release, the 90-minute journey in Wonderland includes a theatrical, alternate reality experience.

During each session, guests will create Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles and challenges, paint the roses red, and more. Most sessions are for those 21 years old and older, however, there are family-friendly sessions featuring mocktails.

Tickets are $49.50 per person. For tickets, click here.

