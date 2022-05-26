'Alice in Wonderland' themed cocktail experience coming to Milwaukee this summer

MILWAUKEE — Are you ready to jump down the rabbit hole? An Alice in Wonderland themed cocktail experience will takeover the historic Brown Bottle in Milwaukee this summer.

"The Alice" will run Wednesdays through Sundays from June 8 through Aug. 7. The bar and patio at the Brown Bottle will remain open to the public for drinks and dining.

According to a news release, the 90-minute journey in Wonderland includes a theatrical, alternate reality experience.

During each session, guests will create Wonderland cocktails, solve riddles and challenges, paint the roses red, and more. Most sessions are for those 21-years-old and older, however, there are family-friendly sessions featuring mocktails.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to engage with our guests and bring some fun to the city,” says Kaelyn Cervero, CPCE, Vice President of F Street Hospitality. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to bring The Alice to Milwaukee.”

Tickets are $49.50 per person. For tickets, click here.

The Brown Bottle is located in the heart of Schlitz Park at 221 W. Galena Street in Milwaukee.

