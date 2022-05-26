Terry Jackson charged with homicide in death of Brittany Booker

RACINE, Wis. — 41-year-old Terry Jackson, the man accused of killing Racine mother Brittany Booker and launching a fugitive investigation for him across five states - was charged with 23 criminal counts including first degree intentional homicide on Thursday.

While in court, officials set bond at $10 million for Jackson.

A criminal complaint released Thursday charged Jackson with the following counts:

1st-Degree Intentional Homicide Felony A, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Kidnapping/Carry w/o Consent

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide

Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assessments

Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Stalking - Result in Bodily Harm, Domestic Abuse Assessments

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

False Imprisonment, Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Domestic Abuse Assessments

Strangulation and Suffocation, Domestic Abuse Assessments

Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm, Domestic Abuse Assessments

Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force, Domestic Abuse Assessments and Use of a Dangerous Weapon

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

Bail Jumping-Felony

On Sunday, May 22 Racine police announced Jackson was taken into custody in Chicago.

The United States Marshal Service conducted the arrest operation in Chicago. When officers arrived at the residence where Jackson was believed to be, they saw him in the window with a firearm.

Following a brief standoff and negotiations, Jackson was taken into custody without incident, Racine police said.

Jackson is connected to the Sunday, April 24 incident involving Booker. Around 9:30 a.m. officers were called to Villa and 13th in Racine for a missing person complaint. An investigation determined it was actually a homicide, and Booker was the victim.

Booker's home doorbell camera captured some of the final moments before her death. She was seen reluctantly walking out of her home with Jackson.

At the family’s request, TMJ4 News is not showing the video.

“It was like, my daughter looked back, like, ‘help me, dad.’ My daughter would have ran, but she took that for her kids, because she did not want him to go back in there and do something to her kids," said her father, Leonard Larry.

Larry was one of the first to know about Jackson's arrest. Racine Police told him on Sunday morning.

"Best day of my life. A long time waiting. And to wake up to a text, got him. It's the best feeling in the world," said Larry.

Jackson is believed to also be connected to an incident involving serious injuries to several people, including Booker, in February in Racine. Police said that incident led to Jackson having several warrants for his arrest, including for attempted homicide.

Officials said the fugitive investigation for Jackson spanned five states - Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Texas, and Arizona - before he ultimately returned to Chicago.

Prior to Jackson's arrest, three people had been arrested in connection to Booker's death.

Diamond M. Hood of Racine was arrested for harboring/aiding a felon in reference to Booker's homicide. Police then arrested Alicia K. Skyes and Carmelita L. Walker, both of Racine, also for harboring/aiding a felon in reference to the aggravated assault of Booker and another woman on Feb. 27.

Larry, with the help of family, has now cleared the last things of out his daughter's home. Her six children are now living with their grandmother.

"I'm upset about a lot of things. But it's over. They got him. Let's see what the system is going to do. Let's hope they don't fail me on that part," said Larry, who plans to attend every hearing related to Jackson's prosecution," said Larry.

As a way to honor his daughter's memory, Larry plans to hold a barbecue in a local park for the community.

"Bring your kids," he said.

This report will be updated shortly with details from the criminal complaint.

