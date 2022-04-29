Racine police share new pictures of Terry Jackson wanted in homicide of Brittany Booker

RACINE, Wis. — The City of Racine Police Department shared new pictures Friday of the suspect wanted for the homicide of 30-year-old Brittany Booker.

Police are still searching for 42-year-old Terry L. Jackson. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and police warn you to not approach him.

"We want the public to see all sides of Terry Jackson and do not want him to be hiding in plain sight," the City of Racine Police Department said in a statement Friday. "The more his pictures get shared, the quicker the Racine Police Department can bring Brittany Booker and her family some justice."

Police previously announced a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the whereabouts and arrest of Jackson.

The homicide is believed to be connected to an incident involving serious injuries to several victims in February of this year in Racine. Police said that incident led to Jackson having several warrants for his arrest, including for attempted homicide.

Police said on Sunday, April 24 at around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to Villa and 13th in Racine for a missing person complaint. An investigation determined it was actually a homicide, and the victim's name was Brittney Booker.

via Racine police Terry L. Jackson Jr. (left) and Brittany Booker (center right)



TMJ4 News does not typically use mugshots in our coverage. We are making an exemption in this case because the suspect is accused of homicide and is wanted by police.

Police also said Jackson has ties to Chicago.

Earlier this week, police arrested three woman connected to the Booker's homicide.

Diamond M. Hood of Racine was arrested Tuesday for harboring/aiding a felon in reference to Booker's homicide. Police then arrested Alicia K. Skyes and Carmelita L. Walker, both of Racine, on Wednesday for harboring/aiding a felon in reference to the aggravated assault of Booker and another woman on Feb. 27.

Any witnesses, or people with any information are asked to call Racine Police Investigator and US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at (262)939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at (262)635-7761. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

