Man with Chicago ties wanted in Racine homicide

RACINE, Wis. — Racine police need the public's help finding a suspect connected to the homicide of a 30-year-old woman.

Police are searching for 42-year-old Terry L. Jackson. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, and police warn you to not approach him.

TMJ4 News does not typically use mugshots in our coverage. We are making an exemption in this case because the suspect is accused of homicide and is wanted by police.

The homicide is believed to be connected to an incident involving serious injuries to several victims in February of this year in Racine. Police said that incident led to Jackson having several warrants for his arrest, including for attempted homicide.

Police said on Sunday, April 24 at around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to Villa and 13th in Racine for a missing person complaint. An investigation determined it was actually a homicide, and the victim's name was Brittney Booker.

Police said Jackson has ties to Chicago.

Any witnesses, or people with any information, are asked to call Racine Police Investigator and US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at 262-939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at 262-635-7761.

