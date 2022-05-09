Brittany Booker's family grieves first Mother's Day without her

RACINE — Mother's Day will never be the same for the Booker family.

"It's the first one, there are many more to come without her," said Leonard Larry, the father of Brittany Booker.

It's been two weeks since Brittany Booker was killed.

Racine Police say Booker was fatally shot by Terry Jackson, who is still on the run. She was found dead in her car near 13th and Villa on April 24th.

Instead of focusing on the horrific way Brittany died, her family is remembering how she lived this Mother's Day.

"If Brittany was here they'd be doing something at the water park," said Larry.

Booker leaves behind six kids, the youngest being 2 years old.

"You know they're still processing this."

While grieving together, the family is also making a public plea for anyone who knows where Terry Jackson is, to turn him in. Knowing he is brought to justice will help them heal.

"I need your eyes, I need your ears to the ground let's get this guy before he gets somebody else."

Racine Police have arrested three different women for harboring/aiding a felon in reference to the aggravated assault of Booker and another woman on Feb. 27.

Any witnesses, or people with any information are asked to call Racine Police Investigator and US Marshall Task Force Officer Mike Seeger at (262)939-2437 or Lt. Freidel at (262)635-7761. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

