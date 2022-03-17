Man charged in off-duty MPD detective shooting in Third Ward held on $1M cash bond

MILWAUKEE — The man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee Police Department detective is being held on a $1 million cash bond,

Keasean Ellis-Brown appeared in court Thursday. He was taken into custody Tuesday after a standoff with Milwaukee police.

Ellis-Brown is accused of shooting Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz during an attempted robbery at Shake Shack in the Third Ward in January.

Ellis-Brown is one of three suspects charged in the shooting. He was charged with Attempt First-Degree Intentional Homicide on Jan. 13.

He will appear in court March 24 for a preliminary hearing.

