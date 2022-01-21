FBI offers $10k reward for suspect in Shake Shack shooting of MPD detective

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of 19-year-old Keasean J. Ellis-Brown on Friday.

Ellis-Brown is one of three suspects charged in the shooting of an off-duty police officer during an attempted robbery in the Third Ward last week.

He has been charged with Attempt First-Degree Intentional Homicide and remains at large. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. You should not approach him.

If you have any information regarding Ellis-Brown’s whereabouts, pleascontact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Two additional suspects have been arrested and charged in the case.

Seventeen-year-old Timonte Karoll-Robinson made his first appearance in court virtually on Thursday. Robinson is being charged with helping the accused shooter escape and leading police on a chase.

A judge set his bail at $250,000 and noted that the high amount is to ensure Karoll-Robinson will be back in court. Karoll-Robinson's co-defendant D'Onte Hayes appeared in court Wednesday, where his judge ordered a $100,000 cash bail.

According to court documents, two of the three suspects in the case were out on less than $1,000 bond for separate crimes at the time of the shooting.

Robinson's co-defendants Hayes and Keasean Ellis-Brown were out on bail at the time of the shooting.

