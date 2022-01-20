Bail set for second suspect in Shake Shack shooting of MPD detective

MILWAUKEE — Seventeen-year-old Timonte Karoll-Robinson made his first appearance in court virtually on Thursday.

Robinson is one of three charged in the shooting of an off-duty police officer during an attempted robbery in the Third Ward last week.

Robinson is being charged with helping the accused shooter escape and leading police on a chase.

A judge set his bail at $250,000 and noted that the high amount is to ensure Karoll-Robinson will be back in court. Karoll-Robinson's co-defendant D'Onte Hayes appeared in court Wednesday, where his judge ordered a $100,000 cash bail.

According to court documents, two of the three suspects in the case were out on less than $1,000 bond for separate crimes at the time of the shooting.

Robinson's co-defendants Hayes and Keasean Ellis-Brown were out on bail at the time of the shooting.

According to court records, police attempted to stop a car Ellis-Brown was driving, but he took off. After crashing the car, police say Ellis-Brown ran from officers with a gun in his hand. They say the car was later determined to be stolen.

Ellis-Brown was also deemed a low-risk, according to the public safety assessment and was given a $1,000 cash bond, which he paid.

Ellis-Brown is now accused of being the one who shot the off-duty Milwaukee Police Detective after police say he tried stealing a car. Although he has been charged, he is not in police custody.

Hayes made his first appearance in court virtually on Wednesday. The judge ordered a $100,000 cash bail.

Police say if anyone has any information about Ellis-Brown's locations to call crime stoppers at (414)224-TIPS or contact MPD.

