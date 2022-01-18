Watch
3 charged after police officer was shot during attempted robbery in Third Ward

Posted at 10:58 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 12:23:25-05

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged three people in the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police officer during an attempted robbery in the Third Ward last Thursday.

A criminal complaint identifies the suspects as:

Keasean J. Ellis-Brown, 19 years old
Dionta'e L. Hayes, 18 years old
Timonte Karroll-Robinson 17 years old

Ellis-Brown was charged with:

  • Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide
  • 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
  • Attempt Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent
  • Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent
  • Carry Concealed Weapon
  • Bail Jumping-Felony

Hayes was charged with:

  • Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent
  • Attempt Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent
  • Harboring/Aiding a Felon (A/B/C/D or unclassified felony/life)
  • Bail Jumping-Felony
  • Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
  • Bail Jumping-Felony

Karroll-Robinson was charged with:

  • Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent
  • Attempt Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent
  • Harboring/Aiding a Felon (A/B/C/D or unclassified felony/life)
  • Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer
  • 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
  • Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

The incident happened near the Shake Shack at Water and Buffalo in the Third Ward around 2 p.m. Police say a suspect unsuccessfully attempted to steal a car with three children inside. An off-duty Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) detective intervened, said he was an officer, and attempted to detain the suspect. A struggle occurred and that is when the suspect fired multiple shots at the off-duty detective, according to Milwaukee police.

The detective did return fire, but police say there is no indication that his gunfire struck anyone.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle, which was later detected by officers on the 2700 block of West State Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. It ended near 30th and Chambers.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

