3 charged after police officer was shot during attempted robbery in Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors have charged three people in the shooting of an off-duty Milwaukee police officer during an attempted robbery in the Third Ward last Thursday.
A criminal complaint identifies the suspects as:
Keasean J. Ellis-Brown, 19 years old
Dionta'e L. Hayes, 18 years old
Timonte Karroll-Robinson 17 years old
Ellis-Brown was charged with:
- Attempt 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide
- 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Attempt Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent
- Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent
- Carry Concealed Weapon
- Bail Jumping-Felony
Hayes was charged with:
- Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent
- Attempt Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent
- Harboring/Aiding a Felon (A/B/C/D or unclassified felony/life)
- Bail Jumping-Felony
- Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
- Bail Jumping-Felony
Karroll-Robinson was charged with:
- Drive or Operate Vehicle w/o Consent
- Attempt Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent
- Harboring/Aiding a Felon (A/B/C/D or unclassified felony/life)
- Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer
- 2nd-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety
- Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
The incident happened near the Shake Shack at Water and Buffalo in the Third Ward around 2 p.m. Police say a suspect unsuccessfully attempted to steal a car with three children inside. An off-duty Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) detective intervened, said he was an officer, and attempted to detain the suspect. A struggle occurred and that is when the suspect fired multiple shots at the off-duty detective, according to Milwaukee police.
The detective did return fire, but police say there is no indication that his gunfire struck anyone.
The suspect then fled in a vehicle, which was later detected by officers on the 2700 block of West State Street. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, and a pursuit ensued. It ended near 30th and Chambers.
