Fundraiser for MPD officer shot while stopping Third Ward carjacking

Two downtown Milwaukee restaurants are hosting fundraisers for the Milwaukee Police Detective who was shot while breaking up an attempted car-jacking.

If you go to Calderone Club or San Giorgio Pizzeria Napolentana on Jan. 27, 50 percent of proceeds will go to a fund to help Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz as he recovers. Those who cannot make it but would still like to donate can make financial contributions to the Milwaukee Fallen Heroes Fund. Deteective Wilkiewicz has been released from the hospital but is on indefinite leave while recovering.

Both restaurants will be open from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. for dine-in or takeout.

The detective was shot on Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack at Water and Buffalo Streets in the Third Ward around 2 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint a Door Dash driver was picking up a food order at the Shake Shack. She had her three children with her in the car, and when they arrived, the children asked to use the restroom. As she was asking staff if that was okay, workers told her that someone was trying to take something out of her car.

She saw a man running from her car and getting into a silver car stopped at the intersection. The complaint states the person got into the front passenger seat and then the car drove off.

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as Kesean Ellis-Brown, 19, from Milwaukee dropped his phone in the process.

The delivery driver brought the phone inside of the Shake Shack and debated calling police. Soon after, the complaint said Ellis-Brown returned and demanded the phone.

She said the suspect then grabbed her and took out the cell phone. The suspect then had her in a bear hug and tried lifting her up to slam her onto the ground, the complaint states.

That's when the off-duty Milwaukee police officer intervened, stating "Stop, Police" and tried to wrestle the suspect to the ground. She then saw the suspect reaching into his waistband. As she ran she heard two gunshots, then another three shots.

The detective did return fire, but police say there is no indication that his gunfire struck anyone.

The Door Dash driver said the officer was shot on the ground and kept repeating the license plate.

Court documents stated Ellis-Brown got into a stolen car with Hayes and Karroll-Robinson who dropped him off at home. Hayes and Karroll-Robinson led police on a chase. It ended near 30th and Chambers with their arrests.

According to the recently released criminal complaints, a surgeon said the bullets narrowly missed the Milwaukee police detective's heart. He was released from the hospital Tuesday evening.

