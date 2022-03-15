Milwaukee police arrest man accused of shooting off-duty detective in Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police arrested a man Tuesday afternoon who is accuse of shooting an off-duty police detective.

Nineteen-year-old Keasean J. Ellis-Brown is accused of shooting Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz during an attempted robbery at Shake Shack in the Third Ward in January.

Ellis-Brown is one of three suspects charged in the shooting. He has been charged with Attempt First-Degree Intentional Homicide.

MPD Keasean J. Ellis-Brown

The incident began as a tactical situation at a home near 9th and Chambers in Milwaukee around 11:30 a.m.

After Ellis-Brown refused to come out of the home, tactical setup was established, according to Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Chief Jeffrey Norman.

Ellis-Brown surrendered without incident after several hours.

TMJ4

The area was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

Police also asked members of the community to avoid the area.

The incident concluded around 3:30 p.m.

Officers have tried to communicate with a person several times, asking to announce themselves, follow police instructions, they don’t want anyone to get hurt. pic.twitter.com/U0uh8lr6UA — Stephanie Haines (@TMJ4Stephanie) March 15, 2022

MPD held a news conference following the arrest. Watch:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip