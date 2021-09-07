Suspect in custody for fatal stabbing of 6-year-old boy

WEST ALLIS — A suspect associated with the fatal stabbing of a 6-year-old boy is in custody, according to police.

The West Allis Police Department sent out an update on Tuesday afternoon saying they had an adult woman in custody that they believe is involved. WAPD did not give any information regarding the woman's relationship to the boy or her identity. Police aren't looking for any additional suspects.

The West Allis Police Department said earlier Monday that the boy, who was found in the 1500 block of S. 73rd St. shortly before 3 p.m., was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a "possible knife wound to his stomach" but did not survive.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office told TMJ4 News on Monday that they are investigating this as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414)302-8000. Police say there does not appear to be any ongoing danger to the public.

