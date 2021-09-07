Six-year-old boy's fatal stabbing being investigated as homicide, Medical Examiner's Office says

WEST ALLIS -- A 6-year-old boy's stabbing death is being investigated as a homicide, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMJ4 News.

The West Allis Police Department said earlier Monday that the boy, who was found in the 1500 block of S. 73rd St. shortly before 3 p.m., was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a "possible knife wound to his stomach."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office later told TMJ4 News that the boy had been killed and that the death was being investigated as a homicide. TMJ4 News has reached out to the West Allis Police Department for more information.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414)302-8000. Police say there does not appear to be any ongoing danger to the public.

