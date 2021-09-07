Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Six-year-old boy's fatal stabbing being investigated as homicide, Medical Examiner's Office says

items.[0].image.alt
Facebook/West Allis PD
West Allis Police Department warns citizens of roofer scam
Posted at 8:24 PM, Sep 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-06 21:24:43-04

WEST ALLIS -- A 6-year-old boy's stabbing death is being investigated as a homicide, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMJ4 News.

The West Allis Police Department said earlier Monday that the boy, who was found in the 1500 block of S. 73rd St. shortly before 3 p.m., was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a "possible knife wound to his stomach."

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office later told TMJ4 News that the boy had been killed and that the death was being investigated as a homicide. TMJ4 News has reached out to the West Allis Police Department for more information.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at (414)302-8000. Police say there does not appear to be any ongoing danger to the public.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award

Nominate your hero for a Positively Milwaukee Award